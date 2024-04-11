DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kiltro

Songbyrd
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Years ago, Chilean-American singer/songwriter Chris Bowers Castillo moved to the port city of Valparaíso and became a walking tour guide. “I would dress up as Wally and give tours to families and kids,” he remembers with a laugh. “It was great, because I g...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiltro, Nina de Freitas

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

