Noisemas: A Fundraiser for Palestine

IKLECTIK
Sun, 17 Dec, 11:30 am
GigsLondon
From £10
About

IKLECTIK presents,

Noisemas III

Sunday 17 December 2023 | Doors: 11:30am

Our Bar will be open from 12pm

Advance tickets: £10

We’re excited to announce the third edition of our annual fundraiser Noisemas. Over 30 artists will each perform short back-to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK

Lineup

5
nunez, Dushume, Blood Music and 5 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open11:30 am
100 capacity

