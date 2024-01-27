DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drew Dapps

EOS Lounge
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
$6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The homie Drew Dapps comes back through with James McGheehan and Dollar Sign on Jan. 27th!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Drew Dapps

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

