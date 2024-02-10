DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ready for a Lover era edition of our all Taylor Swift dance party?! Thats right Cleveland Swifties - get ready for a special Valentine's season celebration. Grab your shiny things, your paper rings, all things pink and red - get your heartbeat skipping dow...
