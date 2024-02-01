DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matteo Fallica: Stand-Up Comedy a Milano

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Thu, 1 Feb, 9:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MATTEO FALLICA

Nasce a Bologna in una torrida estate del 1989, senza sapere che ci vorranno quasi trent’anni prima che decida di lanciarsi (più o meno letteralmente) sui palchi della stand-up comedy italiana.

Tra i pochi stand-up comedian LGBT+ attivi in...

Questo è un evento 16+
Powered by Comedy Show

Matteo Fallica

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

