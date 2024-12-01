DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bonnie Banane

L'Olympia
Sun, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €36.05
About

Bonnie Banane : Live performance à L’Olympia le 1er décembre 2024 🍀

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bonnie Banane

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

