Rhythm Section w/ Bradley Zero + Friends

Public Records
Sat, 14 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Rhythm Section collective founder Bradley Zero continues his residency at Public Records with a four date series at 233 spanning the Atrium, Sound Room and Nursery with special guests to be announced in the coming weeks. For 2024s inaugural date he’s invit...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Bradley Zero

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

