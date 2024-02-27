DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Citizen Live Showcase: The Kobras

Amazing Grace
Tue, 27 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is happy to announce its second Citizen Live Showcase , in partnership with the our dear friends at The Amazing Grace, in London Bridge,

It's FREE ENTRY, so you just need to click on buy tickets to make sure to reserve your spot.

Headliner 3...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Kobras

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.