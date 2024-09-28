Top track

Stone Foundation

Mojo Club
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€27.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Stone Foundation

Working closely with Paul Weller since their 2017 album Street Rituals, Stone Foundation have accumulated a hall of fame of collaborations both in the studio and on stage – including tracks with Durand Jones & The Indications and Bettye LaVette.

Event information

Die acht Musiker, die sich herausragenden Sounds zwischen Soul und Jazz verschrieben haben und erstklassige Northern Soul-Stücke auf die Bühne bringen, machen Spaß und das auf ganzer Linie.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18
Presented by Mojo Club Reeperbahn GmbH
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stone Foundation

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

