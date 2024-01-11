DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fresh Faces: Still Me

The Boileroom
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Still Me is a UK based Artist and Producer, who combines his passion for Ambient, Lo-fi and RnB within his music. Alongside drummer Jack Geary (Maisie Peters) the two musicians provide an incredible live show, hitting you with a wave of incomparable sounds...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

