Le Parche: Hopes die Last + Wepro

Monk - Sala Teatro
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

INDIEPANCHINE presenta:

LE PARCHE, il futuro della musica

Il live del tuo artista preferito, prima che diventi il tuo artista preferito!

Apertura porte ore: 21:00

Inizio live ore: 22:00

- Opening

- Wepro

- Hopes die Last

Vogliamo vederti scatena...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

