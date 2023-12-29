DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
INDIEPANCHINE presenta:
LE PARCHE, il futuro della musica
Il live del tuo artista preferito, prima che diventi il tuo artista preferito!
Apertura porte ore: 21:00
Inizio live ore: 22:00
- Opening
- Wepro
- Hopes die Last
Vogliamo vederti scatena...
