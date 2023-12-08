DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bonnie DJ Set - MusicaLucis Festival

Piazza della Libertà
8 Dec - 9 Dec
GigsOstuni
Free
MusicaLucis 2023 - La Bonnie Dj Set

Funky e Disco per ballare la notte dell’Immacolata ed essere protagonisti della dancefloor degna di un club americano? Ne abbiamo, con il Dj set di La Bonnie in consolle per il #MusicaLucis2023 ad Ostuni!

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Piazza della Libertà

Piazza Della Libertà, 72017 Ostuni Brindisi, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

