The Bar Stool Preachers - Doorstep

The Bar Stool Preachers

New Cross Inn
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

https://linktr.ee/thebarstoolpreachers

Burnt Tapes

https://burnttapes.bandcamp.com/

Eat Defeat

https://eatdefeat.bandcamp.com/

plus more TBA

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eat Defeat, The Burnt Tapes, The Barstool Preachers

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

