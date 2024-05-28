Top track

Sexless//No Sex

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Extortion (AUS), Iron Lung, Sissy Spacek + more

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 28 May 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sexless//No Sex
Got a code?

About

Australia's Extortion play their first ever NYC show on a stacked night of hardcore, grind, and powerviolence. They'll be joined by the always killer Iron Lung and Sissy Spacek as well as local favorites Skullshitter and Fluoride

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Extortion, Iron Lung, Skullshitter and 2 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.