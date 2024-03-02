Top track

Suzanne Ciani - The Third Wave - Love In The Waves

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reflections: Suzanne Ciani “Particles & Waves”

Church of the Heavenly Rest
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$64.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suzanne Ciani - The Third Wave - Love In The Waves
Got a code?

About

REFLECTIONS presents synth legend Suzanne Ciani live in quadraphonic sound, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her electro-romantic breakthrough album Seven Waves.

Suzanne will explore themes and sequences from the album while improvising live on the Buc...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Reflections.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Suzanne Ciani, Time Wharp

Venue

Church of the Heavenly Rest

1085 5th Avenue, New York City, New York 10128, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.