Drain

Canvas 1
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
£23.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Live Nation Presents
DRAIN

Plus special guests.

This is a 14+ event (U18's accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Drain

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity

