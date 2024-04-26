Top track

The Seldom Scene - Wait a Minute (feat. John Starling)

The Seldom Scene

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
Elkton
$43.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since forming nearly 50 years ago, The Seldom Scene has brought both freewheeling joy and immaculate musicianship to their inventive take on bluegrass, offering up spirited interpretations of songs from limitless genres. On their new album Changes, the ban...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Seldom Scene

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

