YAZ

St Pancras Old Church
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
YAZ is a singer based in South-East London. French born, Palestinian raised. She grew up listening to a lot of Arabic traditional songs and Jazz.

YAZ tends to mix both genres in her song choices and lyrics, taking influences from artists such as Fairouz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

