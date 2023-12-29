DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lemon Party + Weird Brainz + Slaptchak

L'international
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lemon Party

(Paris, FR - Rock Alternatif)

LEMONPARTY est un groupe de rock alternatif issu du 94. Adeptes de gros son et de prestations scéniques relevées et survitaminées, les garçons tentent de se faire une place sur la scène rock indé française.

Évol...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Weird Brainz

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.