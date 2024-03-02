DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Day Fever

New Century
Sat, 2 Mar, 2:00 pm
DJManchester
From £13.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Due to the remarkable response to Day Fever in Sheffield, London and Glasgow we are taking it on the road to the hallowed musical epicentre that is MANCHESTER!

The astonishing appetite for a nightclub in the afternoon has seen events completely...

This is an 30+ event
Presented by Day Fever
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open2:00 pm
1300 capacity

