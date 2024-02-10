DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Techno Market x Black Techno Matters

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $6.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On SATURDAY, Feb 10th from 5pm-12am, join us for Techno Market in collaboration with BLACK TECHNO MATTERS @LOCATION TBA

We will be hosting:

  • TBA Live DJs

  • TBA Local LA Curated Vendors

  • TBA SHOPBY6AM Drops & Discounts

  • & MORE!...

All ages
Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.