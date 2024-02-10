DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On SATURDAY, Feb 10th from 5pm-12am, join us for Techno Market in collaboration with BLACK TECHNO MATTERS @LOCATION TBA
We will be hosting:
TBA Live DJs
TBA Local LA Curated Vendors
TBA SHOPBY6AM Drops & Discounts
& MORE!...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.