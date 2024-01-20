DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Triptych VII live in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on 20th January 2024!
Triptych features SUEP, School Disco, Milo Korbenski, Sad Dads, Fruity Water, Route 500, The Roebucks, Melt Plastic Group & Guiseberg.
Triptych VII returns to Brighton this January fr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.