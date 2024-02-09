Top track

LK Feat. Stamina MC (Carol Carolina Bela)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Symmetry Recordings London 2024

The Steel Yard
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LK Feat. Stamina MC (Carol Carolina Bela)
Got a code?

About

Excited to be returning to rinse out on Steel Yard’s incredible sound system in February for a night of pure heavyweight DNB energy. Last time out was an absolute vibe and we have a stacked line-up inbound!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Undivide Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

8
DJ Marky, Break, DLR and 8 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.