DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los So-Lows + The Intuitions + Mike Alvarez + DJ selections by Santana Soul and friends!

Alex's Bar
Sun, 14 Apr, 2:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Don't miss out on this banger of a matinee show with Los So- Lows, The Intuitions, and Mike Alvarez + selections by Santana Soul and friends!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.