Artists Aloud Presents Wheatus (Acoustic): Dirtbags Across America

The Paramount
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Artists Aloud presents Wheatus (Acoustic): Dirtbags Across America at the Paramount

Special guest: TBD

All ages
Presented by Artists Aloud
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wheatus

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

