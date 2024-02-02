DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Boneheads, Ransom Child, Jacob Bihun

The Garrison
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Presented by Key Concerts, Mississauga's finest, The Boneheads, take the stage at Toronto's beloved Garrison, for a night of unparalleled rock and roll. With local powerhouse artist Jacob Bihun tearing up the stage first, followed by the melodic riffs of h...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Key Concerts
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

