Bachi Da Pietra - ACCETTA E CONTINUA

Bachi Da Pietra - Accetta e Continua Tour

The Factory
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BACHI DA PIETRA ✺

Venerdì 19 gennaio 2024 - The Factory in collaborazione con Garrincha Music e Locusta Booking, sono felici di annunciare il ritorno a Verona di : BACHI DA PIETRA .

I BACHI DA PIETRA sono Giovanni Succi (ex Madrigali Magri, ad oggi attiv...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Bachi da pietra

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

