WeHungry + Balek Panic + Circle Dudes

L'international
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We Hungry

(Paris, FR - Punk Hardcore)

WE HUNGRY est un groupe Punk Hardcore parisien formé fin 2021 suite à la rencontre de Tommy Tall (chanteur/guitariste de Kidz Get Down), de SubFab (bassiste de SubSelf et ex-Brassen's not dead), et de Djo (batteur de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

