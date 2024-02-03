DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HVYWGHT: Mala (3 Hour Set), Breakage (140 Set) +

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22
About

Dubstep in Soho.

Join us as we make our debut at one of London’s leading new venues HERE at OUTERNET.

Situated 4 stories underground, right in the middle of the city we’ll be bringing in stacks of Sinai Soundsystem for a truly unique experience for sound...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HVYWGHT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mala, Breakage

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

