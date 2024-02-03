DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dubstep in Soho.
Join us as we make our debut at one of London’s leading new venues HERE at OUTERNET.
Situated 4 stories underground, right in the middle of the city we’ll be bringing in stacks of Sinai Soundsystem for a truly unique experience for sound...
