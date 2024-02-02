DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le club ODV lance sa première soirée le 2 février 2024, une soirée hip hop qui aura lieu de 19h à 00h30 avec tous vos super héros au contrôle.
Retrouvez en live AXIS, CYANURE et TEST du groupe ATK, Retro Lazer (Le Jouage/James Delleck) et DJEX. Et aux pla...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.