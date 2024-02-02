DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GAD'DEM

La Place
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le club ODV lance sa première soirée le 2 février 2024, une soirée hip hop qui aura lieu de 19h à 00h30 avec tous vos super héros au contrôle.

Retrouvez en live AXIS, CYANURE et TEST du groupe ATK, Retro Lazer (Le Jouage/James Delleck) et DJEX. Et aux pla...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

