DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vader, Origin, Inhuman Condition

Alchemy
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$31.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Following this year’s successful tour w/ Krisiun and Decrepit Birth, Vader decided to come back with an improved, more classic set list, reflecting their 40 years of existence

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vader

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.