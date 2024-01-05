Top track

Brixton Jamm presents Congo Natty & Friends

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11

About

Brixton Jamm invites Congo Natty, a pivotal figure in the UK’s Jungle scene,to take-over Jamm once again! Expect a reggae to jungle from the man himself as well as showcasing some fresh, hand-picked talent throughout the show.

Strictly over 18’s only....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Congo Natty

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

