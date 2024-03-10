Top track

Perp Walk - Natural Selection

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Perp Walk

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Perp Walk - Natural Selection
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Perp Walk -Bristol hardcore 5-piece 'Perp Walk' celebrate the vinyl release of their new EP 'Permacrisis'.

With a string of support slots with bands such as Fucked Up, Militarie Gun and Scowl under their belt, as well as sold out head...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.