Norman Jay's Good Times Band

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
About

Tap into a rare groove as the UK dance scene pioneer and Notting Hill Carnival legend plays tracks that shaped UK music, with guests Omar and Jocelyn Brown.

One of the most respected DJs in the world today, Jay is a hallowed name in the UK dance music sce...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

