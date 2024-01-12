Top track

ARRIVER w/ Stomatopod, Numerical Control Society

Robert's Westside
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
Chicago
From $16.48

Robert's Westside Presents:

ARRIVER

w/ Stomatopod, Numerical Control Society, Underhand

*** A Fundraiser for PING! ***
https://pingoprf.org/

Doors @ 6:30 pm / Music @ 7:00 pm

General Admission - $12 + service fees

Reserved Seating - $15...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
ARRIVER, Stomatopod

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

