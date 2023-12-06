DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tiresias (B side)

MAR - Museo d’Arte della Città di Ravenna
Wed, 6 Dec, 3:00 pm
TheatreRavenna
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fèsta 2023 a cura di E Production

Teatro. Installazioni audio e video

6 dicembre, ore 15.00

MAR – Museo d’Arte della Città di Ravenna

BLUEMOTION

Hold your own/Tiresias B side + Nata vicino ai fantasmi. Nata tempesta

Tutte le età
Presentato da E Società Cooperativa.

Venue

MAR - Museo d’Arte della Città di Ravenna

Via di Roma, 13, 48121 Ravenna RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.