Lord Nelson, Woody Woodworth, and Garden Variety

Get Tight Lounge
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lord Nelson with Woody Woodworth & the Piners and Garden Variety String Band

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lord Nelson, Woody Woodworth & The Piners

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

