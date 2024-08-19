Top track

We Out Here Festival 2024

Wimborne St Giles
15 Aug - 19 Aug 2024
GigsBournemouth
£242The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us next summer for our fifth edition of We Out Here Festival, over the dates 15-18th August 2024!

Another worldwide family gathering where we come together for a joyous weekend celebration of the music, scene and shared ethos.

Tickets are now availa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by We Out Here Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

22
Floating Points, mount kimbie, Ebo Taylor and 22 more

Venue

Wimborne St Giles

BH21 5NA, Wimborne, Dorset, England, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

