Gold-Diggers NYE w/ Rogê (+ band) and Al Lover's World Party

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
About

ROGÊ & AL LOVER'S WORLD PARTY

7:00 pm: Rogê

10:30 pm: Al Lover's World Party

Brazilian star and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Rogê brings his band to Gold-Diggers for an intimate show on NYE — serving up his celebrated Brazilian soul and samba funk that...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rogê, Al Lover

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

