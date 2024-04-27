DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oval presenta:
Sons purs, delicats i etèris; el pop del futur. Nascuda a França i resident a Londres, caro<3, membre del desaparagut segell PC Music, portarà el seu format live el proper 27 d'Abril a la Sala Vol.
A més, comptarem amb l'actuació de Nina E...
