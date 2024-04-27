Top track

caro♡ - 4ever1

Oval: caro<3 + Nina Emocional

Sala Vol
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oval presenta:

Sons purs, delicats i etèris; el pop del futur. Nascuda a França i resident a Londres, caro<3, membre del desaparagut segell PC Music, portarà el seu format live el proper 27 d'Abril a la Sala Vol.

A més, comptarem amb l'actuació de Nina E...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Oval.
Lineup

Nina Emocional, caro <3

Venue

Sala Vol

Carrer de Sancho de Ávila, 78, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

