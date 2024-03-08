DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swirlies

Songbyrd
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Formed from the shell of a Go-Go’s cover band named Raspberry Bang, SWIRLIES began their life in Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts in the summer of 1990. The original band featured Damon Tutunjian (guitar/vocals), Seana Carmody (guitar/vocals), Andy Bernick...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swirlies, Light Beams

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

