BLEAKHAUS. Presents TRAMHAUS

Mabgate Bleach
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BLEAKHAUS returns in 2024 with our good friends and Dutch Post-Punk connoisseurs, Tramhaus.

Tramhaus is the daring postpunk sensation from the restless and ever-innovative city of Rotterdam. In the span of its relatively short existence, Tramhaus has mana...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLEAKHAUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tramhaus

Mabgate Bleach

Mabgate mills, Macaulay St, Leeds LS9 7DZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

