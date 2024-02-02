DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AAA x Jack Wood: George Moir

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
I cannot wait to be part of Access All Areas at Signature Brew Haggerston. We have the delightful George Moir headlining, who writes these quintessentially British pop tracks that have hip-hop and indie inspirations running through their core. Prepare to b...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas x Jack Wood
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

George Moir

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

