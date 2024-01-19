Top track

Smartphone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soto Asa en Sevilla

Sala Fanatic
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSevilla
€22.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smartphone
Got a code?

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soto Asa

Venue

Sala Fanatic

C. Herramientas, 35, 41006 Sevilla, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.