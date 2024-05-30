Top track

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Release Party: QUAL, Ultra Sunn, Sydney Valette

Petit Bain
Thu, 30 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Keep Your Eyes Peeled
Got a code?

About

Realease party

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Qual, ULTRA SUNN, Sydney Valette

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.