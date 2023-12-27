Top track

CHIC - I Want Your Love - Dimitri from Paris Remix; 2018 Remaster

Dimitri From Paris & Francois K Holiday Special

H0l0
Wed, 27 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AN INTIMATE GATHERING OF THE ECHO CHAMBER APPRECIATION SOCIETY featuring DIMITRI FROM PARIS & FRANCOIS K: Two of the greatest Legendary DJ's in the annals of this massive industry coming together in NYC for one special Holiday Night. A night of expert cura...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
Lineup

Dimitri From Paris, François K

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

