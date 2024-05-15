DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 15 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The latest album from Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band was written by candlelight and then recorded using the best technology available . . . in the 1950s. But listeners won’t find another album as relevant, electrifying and timely as Dan...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

