Funbox: Spongebob
Hosted by Fran Zia and Ava Magnum, Funbox is a monthly themed drag show featuring drag inspired by geeky pop culture.
To kick off the new year we’re returning to Bikini Bottom for all the goofy goobers out there! Get ready for our 2nd S...
