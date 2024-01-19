Top track

Are You Happy Without Me

Francis Wolfe, Automan, Daisy and the Deadheads, Sheepish, Sadplanet

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Immerse yourself in a night of diverse musical experiences at our upcoming event! From Automan's captivating beats to Daisy and the Deadheads' unique soundscapes, and Sheepish's distinct vibe, the lineup promises a journey through various genres. Alongside...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
Mask not required
Distancing not required
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francis Wolfe, Automan, Daisy and the Deadheads

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

