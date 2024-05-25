Top track

Sikh and Punjabi Indie Rock: Sonny Singh

The Local
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Steeped in Sikh devotional themes with an anthemic Punjabi sound Sonny Singh’s rebellious music is a reminder that hope and love are crucial to our struggles and our collective survival. Sonny’s debut solo album, produced by Wil-Dog Abers of Ozomatli, is e...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonny Singh

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

